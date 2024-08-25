Top 10 zombie films to watch on ZEE5, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 25, 2024
Army of the Dead on Netflix is about a group of mercenaries taking the gamble game.
The Girl with All the Gifts on ZEE5 is based on the eponymous novel by M.R. Carey.
Cell on Apple TV+ is based on Stephen King’s 2006 novel.
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is about a skilled warrior trained in martial arts. On Prime Video.
28 Days Later will keep you hooked to the screens. On prime Video.
I Am Legend on Netflix is based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel.
Warm Bodies streaming on Prime Video is about zombie plague which turned the infected into flesh-eating creatures.
Mutants is about a virus which has transformed the vast majority of humanity into zombie creatures.
World War Z on Netflix is based on the novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War.
Zombieland streaming on Netflix is about zombie apocalypse.
