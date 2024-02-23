Top 11 best Korean Dramas of 2024 so far for your OTT watch list

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

"The Two Sisters" is a moving tale about the difficulties sisters have in both love and life.

"Marry My Husband" is a charming story of second chances and unanticipated love.

"Doctor Slump" is a funny sitcom that centers on the antics of an eccentric doctor and his unusual patients.

"Flex x Cop" is an exciting television series that centers on an atypical collaboration between a law-abiding police officer and a streetwise hustler.

"Captivating the King" is a gripping political drama that portrays the royal court's power struggles and intrigues.

"LTNS" (Long Time No See) is a sweet romantic comedy about two former lovers getting back together after a long separation.

"The Bequeathed" is a gripping mystery that centers on a family history of lies and secrets.

The gripping series "A Shop for Killers" revolves around an enigmatic establishment that serves as a haven for assassins.

"Knight Flower" is a gripping tale of medieval intrigue, treachery, and forbidden love.

"Death's Game 2" is the suspenseful follow-up to the intense struggle for survival in a lethal game.

A romantic and introspective musical journey, "Love Song for Illusion" is a beautiful piece of work.

