Top 11 best Malayalam romance flicks to stream on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 09, 2024
Namukku Paarkan Munthirithoppukal, a classic romance with wordy dialogues and beautiful visuals. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premam is a coming-of-age story showcasing how love changes through life. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moothon is a heartwarming story with a same-sex romance. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amen, a funny movie with stunning visuals and a unique story. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thoovanathumbikal, a classic romance where the protagonist must choose between two loves. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mayanaadhi follows a complex love story with memorable characters and music. On Aha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mathilukal is the story of love across prison walls with artistic visuals. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chithram, a fun and emotional movie with a great performance by the lead couple. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thamasha is a story about overcoming insecurities and finding love. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ohm Shanthi Oshana is a lighthearted rom-com featuring a classic love story. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ennu Ninte Moideen features an inter-religious love story of a Hindu-Muslim couple. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Tamil films that were remakes of Telugu movies
Find Out More