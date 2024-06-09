Top 11 best Malayalam romance flicks to stream on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT

Jun 09, 2024

Namukku Paarkan Munthirithoppukal, a classic romance with wordy dialogues and beautiful visuals. On YouTube.

Premam is a coming-of-age story showcasing how love changes through life. On Hotstar.

Moothon is a heartwarming story with a same-sex romance. On Zee5.

Amen, a funny movie with stunning visuals and a unique story. On YouTube.

Thoovanathumbikal, a classic romance where the protagonist must choose between two loves. On Hotstar.

Mayanaadhi follows a complex love story with memorable characters and music. On Aha.

Mathilukal is the story of love across prison walls with artistic visuals. On YouTube.

Chithram, a fun and emotional movie with a great performance by the lead couple. On Hotstar.

Thamasha is a story about overcoming insecurities and finding love. On Prime Video.

Ohm Shanthi Oshana is a lighthearted rom-com featuring a classic love story. On Hotstar.

Ennu Ninte Moideen features an inter-religious love story of a Hindu-Muslim couple. On Hotstar.

