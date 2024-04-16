Top 11 best thought provoking movies to watch on OTT today
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 16, 2024
Article 15 (2019): Addresses systematic inequities and discrimination based on caste.
The inspirational tale of India's first female combat pilot is told in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).
Ludo (2020) is an anthology film that blends dark humor and several storylines.
A funny comedy that examines landlord-tenant dynamics is Gulabo Sitabo (2020).
Thappad (2020): Investigates and questions social conventions surrounding domestic abuse.
Chhapaak (2020) - Deals with the stigma and consequences of acid attacks in society.
The 2021 film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy explores intricate family dynamics and individual identity.
In The White Tiger (2021), social mobility and class conflict in India are examined.
Kaamyaab (2020) - Follows the career of a Bollywood character actor.
The 2018 film Sir examines a romantic connection in the face of social and class differences.
Axone (2019) - Illuminates the challenges faced by migrants from the Northeast living in Delhi.
