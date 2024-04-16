Top 11 best thought provoking movies to watch on OTT today

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

Article 15 (2019): Addresses systematic inequities and discrimination based on caste.

The inspirational tale of India's first female combat pilot is told in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).

Ludo (2020) is an anthology film that blends dark humor and several storylines.

A funny comedy that examines landlord-tenant dynamics is Gulabo Sitabo (2020).

Thappad (2020): Investigates and questions social conventions surrounding domestic abuse.

Chhapaak (2020) - Deals with the stigma and consequences of acid attacks in society.

The 2021 film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy explores intricate family dynamics and individual identity.

In The White Tiger (2021), social mobility and class conflict in India are examined.

Kaamyaab (2020) - Follows the career of a Bollywood character actor.

The 2018 film Sir examines a romantic connection in the face of social and class differences.

Axone (2019) - Illuminates the challenges faced by migrants from the Northeast living in Delhi.

