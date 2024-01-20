Top 11 comedy movies for a hearty laugh to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Andaz Apna Apna, a madcap comedy with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the movie is full of slapstick humor and memorable dialogues. On Prime Video.
Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra as a lookalike posing as a professor leads to hilarious situations. On Prime Video.
Utpal Dutt's iconic portrayal of a simpleton with amnesia in Gol Maal is an evergreen comedy. On MX Player.
Kishore Kumar shines in musical comedy, Padosan about a shy music teacher. On Prime Video.
Badhaai Ho is a heartwarming comedy about the unexpected pregnancy of a middle-aged couple. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has a quirky take on erectile dysfunction. On Prime Video.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon play star-crossed lovers in Luka Chuppi. On JioCinema.
Stree is a horror-comedy about a ghost who abducts men on a festival night. On Netflix.
C U Soon is a Malayalam thriller with dark humor that keeps you guessing till the very end. On Prime Video.
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is actually an action movie but is known for its witty dialogues. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Pellichoopulu is a Telugu romantic comedy with relatable characters and clever dialogues. On SunNXT.
