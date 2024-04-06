Top 11 Daebak Korean Dramas on Netflix to fall in love with
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
The Glory follows a woman seeking revenge on former bullies.
The Good Bad Mother is a dramatic series following the adventures of a mother-son duo.
My Demon features Song Kang as a demon protecting an heiress.
The Uncanny Counter follows a group battling evil spirits with supernatural powers.
Mask Girl is a thriller about a camgirl's double life.
See You in My 19th Life revolves around reincarnation and past lives.
The Silent Sea is a sci-fi thriller about a mission to the moon.
Celebrity blends thriller and romance in the world of social media.
Move to Heaven is a heartfelt drama about trauma scene cleaners.
Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy period drama featuring soul-swapping elements.
D.P. sheds light on South Korea's military police and tackles hazing.
