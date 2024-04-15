Top 11 feel-good animated movies to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Moana seeks the demigod Maui's help to save her island from darkness in Moana,
Sisters Elsa and Anna navigate Elsa's uncontrollable ice powers, restoring warmth to their kingdom in Frozen.
Tangled revolves around Rapunzel escaping her tower with thief Eugene to explore the world outside.
Wall-E, set in a post-apocalyptic world, Wall-E falls in love with another robot, Eve, and embarks on a space adventure.
Ratatouille follows Remy, the rat with culinary skills, forms an unlikely alliance with Linguini to become a chef.
The Jungle Book is the classic story of Mowgli who gets raised by wolves in an Indian jungle.
Aladdin discovers a magical lamp containing a genie, granting him three wishes to win Princess Jasmine's heart.
The Lion King follows Simba, a lion cub, grows up to reclaim his throne after facing tragic loss and deceit.
The Toy Story series follows the adventures of Andy's toys, led by Woody and Buzz.
Luca is about sea monsters Luca and Alberto as they explore the human world while hiding their true identities.
Miguel journeys to the Land of the Dead to find his great-grandfather and restore music to his family in Coco
