Top 11 films to watch on OTT if you're having a bad day
Nishant
| Apr 25, 2024
Will Smith shines in The Pursuit of Happyness, a heartwarming true story about a struggling single dad chasing his dream. On Netflix.
Hera Pheri is a classic Bollywood laugh following three unemployed men on a get-rich-quick scheme. On YouTube.
Taare Zameen Par, a dyslexic child finds support and hope with a caring teacher in this touching drama. On Netflix.
The Shawshank Redemption is a powerful story about hope and redemption, as a wrongly convicted man finds his strength in prison. On Netflix.
Queen revolves around a timid woman discovers her own strength and independence on a solo honeymoon trip. On Netflix.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a heartwarming story as Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man and joins a team of heroes. On Jio Cinema.
Howl's Moving Castle, a whimsical adventure about a young woman cursed by a witch who finds refuge in a magical moving castle. On Netflix.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends on a bachelor trip to Spain to explore life, love, and friendship in the coming-of-age story. On Netflix.
Anand is a timeless classic about a terminally ill man who teaches the value of living life to the fullest. On YouTube.
Crazy Rich Asians follows a New York professor's trip to Singapore takes a wild turn when she discovers her boyfriend's wealthy family secret. On Netflix.
The Sound of Music is a classic beloved musical about a postulant who becomes a governess for a large family. On Prime Video.
