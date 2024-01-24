Top 11 healing Korean dramas to watch on OTT if you are having a bad time
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Move To Heaven is about two trauma killers who experience different emotions and sentiments after learning about the stories of the deceased. It is on Netflix.
May I Help You is about a woman who can see the dead. She is scared at first but then starts helping them with their unfinished business.
The heartwarming stories and healing that follow in each episode are just amazing. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
An overly practical man decides to marry a woman of sweet temperament in Because This is My First Life. Watch it on Netflix.
Be Melodramatic is about three friends in their 30s who go through different phases in their lives and yet stay connected and support each other. Watch it on MX Player or Netflix.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha is about a woman who moves to a seaside village. She meets a handyman who is always ready to help everyone.
Watch Hometown Cha Cha Cha on Netflix. It is one of the bestest.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is one of the most popular Korean Dramas on Netflix.
Moment at 18 is about a boy who is misunderstood and framed. It is healing and how. Watch it on MX Player or Netflix.
My Liberation Notes notes is about three siblings who are tired of their mundane daily lives. It's on Netflix.
Once Upon a Small Town is about a vet who moves to the countryside and meets a police officer. Watch it on Netflix.
Summer Strike follows the story of a 28-year-old woman who decides to quit her job and move to a small seaside to do nothing. It is on Viki and Netflix.
When the Weather is Fine's IDMb info reads 'A story about forgiveness, healing and love taking place around a small book store in the countryside.' Watch it on Netflix.
