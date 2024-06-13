Top 11 incredible Hindi slice-of-life films to watch online
Nishant
The Lunchbox, a mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s famous lunchbox system connects a lonely office worker with a neglected housewife. On Prime Video.
Piku follows the journey of an ill father and his dutiful daughter as they embark on a road trip to their ancestral home in Kolkata. On SonyLiv,
Wake Up Sid follows Sid who fails his college exams and moves in with a new friend begins to learn responsibility and discovers his true passions. On Netlifx.
Queen a young woman decides to take their planned honeymoon trip to Europe alone after her fiancee leaves her alone before the wedding. On Jio Cinema.
Dil Chahta Hai chronicles the lives of three close friends as they transition from carefree college days to the challenges of adulthood. On Netflix.
Masaan weaves together tnhe lives of four individuals dealing with themes of love, loss, and societal constraints. On Hotstar.
Kapoor & Sons, two estranged brothers return home when their grandfather falls ill, forcing them to confront family secrets and old conflicts. On Netflix.
Barfi! follows a charming, mute, and deaf man and his relationships with two women, navigating love, and friendship. On Netflix.
October follows a hotel management trainee whose life changes profoundly as he becomes emotionally connected to a colleague who falls into a coma. On Prime Video.
Hindi Medium, a couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk aspires to enroll their daughter in an elite school, as they face socio-economic pressures. On Prime Video.
Nil Battey Sannata, a single mother working as a maid goes back to school with her daughter to motivate her to study. On Zee5.
