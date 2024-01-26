Top 11 Indian movies to watch on OTT to turn your bad day into a great one
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
A mismatched lunchbox sets off an odd romance between a lonely housewife and a cranky widower in the endearing film The Lunchbox.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen is the amusing and inspiring story of a young lady who, after her fiancé dumps her, chooses to go alone on her honeymoon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manto: A biographical play based on Saadat Hasan Manto's life and creative output.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gargi: An engrossing judicial thriller about a teacher who battles to clear her father of a horrific criminal accusation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kadaisi Vivasayi is a heartwarming and moving story about an elderly farmer who is the last person in his community and his friendship with a mentally ill man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jana Gana Mana is a gripping and complex mystery concerning a college professor's murder, the ensuing student protest, and the ensuing court dispute.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thappad: A compelling and realistic drama about the social and legal obstacles a woman experiences when she decides to file for divorce from her husband following a slap at a party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cargo is a strange and creative science fiction comedy about a spaceship that helps the dead's soul's transition after death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ludo is an entertaining and frantic comedy that tells four distinct tales linked by a crime boss and his wealth-filled bag.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Serious Men is a dark and sarcastic comedy about a poor man who devises a plan to turn his kid into a kid prodigy and the ensuing fallout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulabo Sitabo is a clever and quirky comedy that centers on the bonding and competition between a landlord and his renter, who reside in a deteriorating Lucknow mansion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 Korean horror comedy dramas on OTT that will keep you hooked and spooked
Find Out More