Top 11 Indian movies to watch on OTT to turn your bad day into a great one

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

A mismatched lunchbox sets off an odd romance between a lonely housewife and a cranky widower in the endearing film The Lunchbox.

Queen is the amusing and inspiring story of a young lady who, after her fiancé dumps her, chooses to go alone on her honeymoon.

Manto: A biographical play based on Saadat Hasan Manto's life and creative output.

Gargi: An engrossing judicial thriller about a teacher who battles to clear her father of a horrific criminal accusation.

Kadaisi Vivasayi is a heartwarming and moving story about an elderly farmer who is the last person in his community and his friendship with a mentally ill man.

Jana Gana Mana is a gripping and complex mystery concerning a college professor's murder, the ensuing student protest, and the ensuing court dispute.

Thappad: A compelling and realistic drama about the social and legal obstacles a woman experiences when she decides to file for divorce from her husband following a slap at a party.

Cargo is a strange and creative science fiction comedy about a spaceship that helps the dead's soul's transition after death.

Ludo is an entertaining and frantic comedy that tells four distinct tales linked by a crime boss and his wealth-filled bag.

Serious Men is a dark and sarcastic comedy about a poor man who devises a plan to turn his kid into a kid prodigy and the ensuing fallout.

Gulabo Sitabo is a clever and quirky comedy that centers on the bonding and competition between a landlord and his renter, who reside in a deteriorating Lucknow mansion.

