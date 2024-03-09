Top 11 Korean dramas that follow the rich-poor trope
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Clean with Passion for Now is the story of a CEO with germophobia who falls for a messy girl, learns to overcome fear and love her for who she is.
Shopping King Louis revolves around an amnesiac rich boy with spending habits who meets a country girl who teaches life lessons and love sparks.
King the Land follows a girl from humble beginnings who achieves dream job at hotel, clashes with rich heir, then love blooms.
Love in the Moonlight is a classic story of a crown prince that falls for a girl disguised as a eunuch during Joseon Dynasty.
Business Proposal, an employee pretends to be a wealthy friend on blind date with CEO as the date and love triangle follows.
Tempted is set around a High school revenge plot with a love triangle as a wealthy student pretends to love another.
An immortal goblin seeks bride to end the curse, and finds her in high school student, danger and love ensue in Guardian: The Great and Lonely God.
Coffee Prince is the story of a rich grandson of food company owner hires a tomboyish girl to pretend to be his gay lover but a love story unfolds.
Boys Over Flowers follows a commoner girl’s clash with rich bullies, and the leader falls for her.
The Heirs is the story of a low-income girl who attends school for rich kids with scholarships and a love triangle ensues.
Kill Me Heal Me follows a wealthy businessman with dissociative identity disorder seeks help from a psychiatrist.
