Top 11 Korean Dramas with the most addictive soundtracks to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Descendants of the Sun have some amazing songs such as This Love, Always, Everytime, You Are My Everything to name a few.
You can enjoy watching Descendants of the Sun on Viki or Netflix.
List to IU's Someday, Hello to Myself and Together while watching Dream High on Viki or Netflix.
Goblin has some of the most amazing songs. Be it Stay With Me, Beautiful, I Miss You or I Will Go To You Like the First Snow to name a few.
Goblin is also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Watch this South Korean Drama on Viki.
Me to You, You to Me, Aloha, and Beautiful My Love are some of the most popular songs from Hospital Playlist. Check out this Korean drama on Netflix.
Hotel Del Luna has some amazing tracks. Listen to All About You, Can You See My Heart, Another Day, Lean On Me while watching this Kdrama on Netflix.
It's Okay That's Love is a popular SK drama. It has some amazing songs such as It's Alright, This is Love, Sleepless Night, I Feel You to name a few. Watch this drama on YouTube.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is on YouTube. Songs such as For You, Say Yes, You and Wind will leave you in hooked.
Radio Romance's title track is quite addictive too. Watch this Korean Drama on Viki.
I Just Want Stay With You, My Love and Heartbreak are some of the most popular numbers from The King Eternal Monarch. Watch this Korean Drama on Netflix.
It's You, Love Virus, A Little More are some of the most soothing tracks. Check out What's Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix.
Lucid Dream, I Love You Boy and Come To Me will leave you mesmerized. Check out While You Were Sleeping on Viki.
