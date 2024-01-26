Top 11 Korean horror comedy dramas on OTT that will keep you hooked and spooked
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Mystic Pop-Up Bar: By stepping into her clients' dreams, the enigmatic bar owner helps her clients recover from their emotional wounds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hi Bye, Mama!:For 49 days, a bereaved mother has the opportunity to visit her daughter and husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Possessed: In order to solve cases, a slothful investigator collaborates with a medium who has ghost communication skills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An updated version of the beloved book Journey to the West, in which a strong demon and a human woman fall in love, is called A Korean Odyssey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bring It On, Ghost: An unconventional friendship and romance develops between a sassy spirit and a college student who fights ghosts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin, Guardian: The Lonely God: Living with a grim reaper and a human girl, an immortal goblin cursed with a death wish seeks his bride who can take his life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh My Ghostess: Her employer is seduced by a sexual spirit that takes possession of a shy assistant cook.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Master's Sun: When a woman with paranormal abilities finds herself comforted by a heartless CEO, the spirits vanish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arang and the Magistrate: A memory-lost ghost asks an honorable magistrate for assistance in learning the truth about her demise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the story, All of Us Are Dead, a group of high school kids fight to survive as the nation is overrun by zombies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound: A cult asserts that it knows what happens to those who are banished to hell by extraterrestrial entities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: What to watch this long weekend: Fighter, Animal and more in theaters and OTT
Find Out More