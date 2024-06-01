Top 11 most chilling South Indian crime thrillers on OTT right now
Nishant
| Jun 01, 2024
Kuruthi is a gripping thriller set in a remote village where a police officer and a murder convict seek refuge in a home. On Prime Video.
Cold Case blends in elements of horror, where a police officer and a journalist investigate a supernatural occurrence linked to a murder case. On Aha.
Drushyam 2, the sequel to Drushyam, it continues the story of Rambabu as he faces new challenges to protect his family. On Prime Video.
Forensic follows a forensic expert and a police officer who team up to solve a series of brutal murders. On Netflix.
Penguin is a suspense thriller about a pregnant woman who embarks on a dangerous journey to find her missing son. On Prime Video.
Irul, set in a secluded mansion where a couple and a stranger are trapped, leading to a tense game of accusations and revelations. On YouTube.
Anjaam Pathiraa is a gripping tale of a criminologist who helps the police track down a brutal serial killer with a unique modus operandi. On Aha.
C U Soon tells the story of a software engineer who tries to track down his missing girlfriend. On Prime Video.
Joji follows the youngest son of a wealthy family as he plots to gain control over their fortune. On Prime Video.
V is a high-octane action thriller where a celebrated cop and a mysterious serial killer engage in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. On Prime Video.
Narappa is a remake of the Tamil film Asuran, it follows a farmer who must protect his family from the violent machinations of a rival clan. On Prime Video.
