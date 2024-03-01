Top 11 most riveting Hindi thriller web series for a nail biting weekend
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Delhi Crime on Netflix is based on Nirbhaya Rape case.
Paatal Lok on Prime Video is about a cop trying to solve mysterious crime cases.
Asur on JioCinema still remains the best thriller web series ever that will leave you surprised.
Dahaad on Prime Video is about a serial killer who kills women in Mandwa.
Kohrra on Netflix is about a murder case which is investigated by the cops.
Mirzapur on Prime Video is about mafia and his son who wants to be more powerful.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video is about mafias and dons in Mumbai.
Kaalkoot on JioCinema is about a rookie cop who tries to solve acid attack cases.
Jamtara on Netflix is about a gang carrying out phishing scam.
Criminal Justice has three seasons. The crime dramas are entertaining, engaging and thrilling with Pankaj Tripathi playing a lawyer.
