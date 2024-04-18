Top 11 movies banned in theaters but streaming on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
The CBFC prohibited Unfreedom for multiple reasons. The film explored same sex relationships through a lesbian pair in addition to a terrorism angle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Water, a widow from Banaras is followed as she experiences mistreatment and finds love along the road. After protests by radical Hindus, Water's shoot was prohibited.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepa Mehta's Fire had a hard time taking off when it was first released in 1996 since homosexuality was still taboo in some parts of India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After making sarcastic comparisons between the lives of Indira and Sanjay Gandhi, Kissa Kursi Ka came under fire.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the instance of Inshallah, Football, the narrative highlights the life of an eighteen-year-old lad from Kashmir named Basharat Baba.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania was prohibited since it didn't sit well with the censor board.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 2015, Loev was exclusively available on Netflix. The directors made a fruitless attempt to get the movie into theaters. The complex relationship between a gay couple is examined in the film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Friday, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was not allowed to be released in Indian theaters but was well-received by reviewers worldwide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toofan Singh, which was based on the life of the same-named Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) member, was outlawed by the censor board.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The CBFC banned Mohalla Assi for allegedly offending religious feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The endless 16–18 edits and alterations that the makers of Angry Indian Goddesses imposed on their movie devastated them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 popular rom-coms for couples to binge watch together on OTT
Find Out More