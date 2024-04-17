Top 11 must-watch Korean dramas that are based on webtoons
Nishant
| Apr 17, 2024
My Roommate is a Gumiho is based on the webtoon of the same name about a 999-year-old Gumiho falling in love with a human.
Itaewon Class is a revenge story based on the webtoon of the same name about a man seeking revenge for his father's death.
Memorist, a crime-mystery drama based on the webtoon of the same name about a man who can read people's memories.
Mystic Pop-Up Bar is a supernatural series based on the webtoon Ssanggabpocha by Bae Hye-Soo.
True Beauty is a romantic story based on a webtoon of the same name about a girl undergoing a makeover.
Love Alarm is a romantic drama based on the webtoon of the same name about an app alerting people about their admirers.
Hell Is Other People is a thriller based on the webtoon Strangers from Hell by Kim Yong-Ki.
The Uncanny Counter is a series about fighting evil spirits based on the webtoon titled Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi.
All Of Us Are Dead is a horror series about a zombie apocalypse based on the webtoon of the same name.
Hellbound is a horror story about demonic monsters and religious cults based on the webtoon of the same name.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? is a romance drama based on the webtoon of the same name about a boss and his secretary.
