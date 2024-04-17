Top 11 must-watch Korean dramas that are based on webtoons

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

My Roommate is a Gumiho is based on the webtoon of the same name about a 999-year-old Gumiho falling in love with a human.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Itaewon Class is a revenge story based on the webtoon of the same name about a man seeking revenge for his father's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memorist, a crime-mystery drama based on the webtoon of the same name about a man who can read people's memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mystic Pop-Up Bar is a supernatural series based on the webtoon Ssanggabpocha by Bae Hye-Soo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty is a romantic story based on a webtoon of the same name about a girl undergoing a makeover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Alarm is a romantic drama based on the webtoon of the same name about an app alerting people about their admirers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hell Is Other People is a thriller based on the webtoon Strangers from Hell by Kim Yong-Ki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Uncanny Counter is a series about fighting evil spirits based on the webtoon titled Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All Of Us Are Dead is a horror series about a zombie apocalypse based on the webtoon of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hellbound is a horror story about demonic monsters and religious cults based on the webtoon of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? is a romance drama based on the webtoon of the same name about a boss and his secretary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Indian actors with most movies in 100 crore club

 

 Find Out More