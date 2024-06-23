Top 11 nail-biting Hindi thrillers on OTT which will keep you on the edge
| Jun 23, 2024
Karthik Calling Karthik, a man’s life changes after receiving mysterious phone calls from someone claiming to be himself. On Netflix.
Phobia, an artist suffering from agoraphobia, battles paranoia and potentially real threats in her new apartment after a traumatic assault. On Zee5.
Bhram,a woman dealing with PTSD after a car accident, uncovers a decades-old mystery of a child's death while staying at her sister’s house. On Zee5.
Damaged, Lovina, a seductress and serial killer, who is pursued by a determined cop, uncovering her dangerous and manipulative nature. On MX Player.
Abhay uses his criminal mindset to solve heinous crimes while battling his own dark past across three seasons. On Zee5.
Game Over is the story of a game designer with a fear of the dark, who must survive a serial killer’s attack while dealing with her trauma and disability. On Netflix.
Asur is set in Varanasi, a forensic expert, and his mentor as they chase a cunning serial killer intertwining mythology and murder. On Jio Cinema.
Breathe: Into the Shadows, a psychiatrist is forced to commit murders to save his kidnapped daughter, all while misleading the police investigation. On Prime Video.
The Girl on the Train, Mira Kapoor, battles alcoholism and amnesia, becomes obsessed with a seemingly perfect woman. On Netflix.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the story of a relentless cop whose immersion in the dark crimes he solves blurs his moral lines. On Prime Video.
Bluffmaster! Revolves around a fraudster who suffers from a fatal illness and changes his ways of living. On Prime Video.
