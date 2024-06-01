Top 11 Netflix web series based on novels

Jun 01, 2024

3 Body Problem, an epic sci-fi drama follows a young scientist's decision in 1960s China that impacts global events. It is based on Cixin Liu.

The Queen's Gambit is about a chess prodigy in the 1960s, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, which boosted chess set sales and won 11 Emmys.

Bridgerton is a period romance series based on Julia Quinn’s novels with each season focusing on a Bridgerton sibling's love story.

The Witcher is a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, adapted from a novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Ripley is a psychological thriller following Ripley who is hired to track down a wealthy businessman’s son, based on The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Mindhunter is a crime series produced by David Fincher, based on the development of criminal profiling within the FBI.

Alias Grace is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, fictionalizing a 19th-century murder case.

The Haunting of Hill House is a horror series adapted by Mike Flanagan, telling eerie, independent stories in Hill House and Bly Manor.

All the Light We Cannot See is a WWII drama about a blind French girl and a young German soldier whose lives intersect, based on Anthony Doerr’s novel.

Orange Is the New Black is a dramedy based on Piper Kerman’s memoir, depicting the lives of inmates in a women’s prison.

Lupin is a French thriller about Assane Diop, who models himself after the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin to avenge his father.

