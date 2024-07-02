Top 11 revenge-themed Korean dramas to stream on Netflix and Viki
Nishant
| Jul 02, 2024
The Penthouse: War in Life is a melodramatic series set in a luxury apartment, focusing on revenge among the ultra-rich. On Netflix.
The World of the Married portrays a doctor's life unraveling after discovering her husband's affair, leading to personal vengeance. On Netflix.
A former military officer becomes a taxi driver offering revenge services, exploring moral conflicts in Taxi Driver on Netflix.
Reborn Rich, a loyal employee reincarnates in the 1980s, plotting to take over the chaebol that wronged him. On Viki.
A wrongfully imprisoned man seeks revenge against those who betrayed him in The Innocent Man on Netflix.
Rugal, blinded and framed a detective joins a biotech task force to clear his name and avenge his wife's murder. On Netflix.
After losing everything in a divorce, a woman plans an exact psychological revenge on her ex-husband in Remarriage and Desires. On Netflix.
Secret Love follows devoted woman who takes the fall for her boyfriend's crime, only to be betrayed; she later teams up with to seek revenge. On Viki.
Following her father's murder by a wealthy family, a woman plans her revenge over 13 years in Eve on Viki.
Military Prosecutor Doberman follows a prosecutor meets a wealthy woman seeking vengeance, exposing flaws in the justice system. On Netflix.
Graceful Family follows an heir who returns from prison after getting framed for her mother’s murder and plotting revenge. On Viki.
