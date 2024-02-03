Top 11 romance movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT during the Valentine's week
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
96 stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. It is on SonyLiv and the movie will move you and how!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Majili stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. The movie is mainly about unrequited love. It's on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza remade Majili as Ved. Check it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Walk to Remember is on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video. The movie has a sad ending but it's so heartwarming.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Notebook will leave you swimming in tears of love. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams movie is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is quite passionate and it was said that the two actually fell in love during that time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Words on the Bathroom Walls is a love story between a Schizophrenic guy and a carefree girl. It would change one's outlook on mental illness. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Policeman is another movie on unrequited love. But this one is around a homosexual relationship. Harry Styles stars in this one. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What If Or The F Word stars Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan. It's about can two people really be just friends? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, Bollywood rom-com Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na has to be on the list. There are so many emotions in this Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is based on The Fault in Our Stars. It's also the last from SSR. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2 States starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor is the movie wherein North meets South. The movie follows college romance, family opposition and marriage. It's on Hotstar as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And then we have 27 Dresses which follows the story of the ultimate bridesmaid and a journalist who meet by chance and falls in love. It's also on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh celebrates Saree day in Birmingham; check gorgeous pics
Find Out More