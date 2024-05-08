Top 11 slice-of-life movies streaming on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| May 08, 2024
Maska is the story of a Parsi boy wanting to pursue his Bollywood dreams while his family wants him to take over their family cafe. On Netflix.
Rajma Chawal is the story of a father who impersonates a girl online to connect with his son, leading to dysfunction. On Netflix.
102 Not Out is a heartwarming story of a 102-year-old father who challenges his uptight son to embrace life. On Prime Video.
Mango Dreams revolves around a Hindu doctor's quest to revisit his past amid dementia, accompanied by an auto-rickshaw driver. On Prime Video.
The Pursuit of Happyness is Chris Gardner's inspiring journey from homelessness to success. On Netflix.
Kaamyaab, a former actor seeks one more role to cement his legacy in Bollywood. On Netflix.
The Lunchbox, a mistaken lunchbox delivery leads to a heartfelt connection between two strangers. On Prime Video.
Do Dooni Chaar is a middle-class family's comedic struggles with aspirations for a better life. On Neflix.
Lost in Translation depicts a poignant romance between two strangers in Tokyo, emphasizing themes of connection and loneliness. On Jio Cinema.
Manchester by the Sea explores loss and guilt with emotional depth, featuring a standout performance by Casey Affleck. On YouTube.
Amour portrays the devastating impact of paralysis on an elderly woman and her husband, departing from his usual narrative subversion. On YouTube.
