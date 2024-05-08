Top 11 slice-of-life movies streaming on Netflix and other OTT

May 08, 2024

Maska is the story of a Parsi boy wanting to pursue his Bollywood dreams while his family wants him to take over their family cafe. On Netflix.

Rajma Chawal is the story of a father who impersonates a girl online to connect with his son, leading to dysfunction. On Netflix.

102 Not Out is a heartwarming story of a 102-year-old father who challenges his uptight son to embrace life. On Prime Video.

Mango Dreams revolves around a Hindu doctor's quest to revisit his past amid dementia, accompanied by an auto-rickshaw driver. On Prime Video.

The Pursuit of Happyness is Chris Gardner's inspiring journey from homelessness to success. On Netflix.

Kaamyaab, a former actor seeks one more role to cement his legacy in Bollywood. On Netflix.

The Lunchbox, a mistaken lunchbox delivery leads to a heartfelt connection between two strangers. On Prime Video.

Do Dooni Chaar is a middle-class family's comedic struggles with aspirations for a better life. On Neflix.

Lost in Translation depicts a poignant romance between two strangers in Tokyo, emphasizing themes of connection and loneliness. On Jio Cinema.

Manchester by the Sea explores loss and guilt with emotional depth, featuring a standout performance by Casey Affleck. On YouTube.

Amour portrays the devastating impact of paralysis on an elderly woman and her husband, departing from his usual narrative subversion. On YouTube.

