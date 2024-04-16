Top 11 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to watch for free on MX Player

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

World Famous Lover is a writer's journey to win back his ex and find new love.

Dear Comrade follows a passionate love story between a student leader and a fiery woman.

Maari 2 follows a fun-loving don deals with a new rival who wants to take Maari down,

Premam is a coming-of-age story about a man's three loves.

Dhruva, an IPS officer takes down a powerful criminal network.

Chalo is the story of a man who falls for a girl in a village where two communities clash.

Dwaraka revolves around a thief who becomes a fake holy man and finds love.

VIP 2 Lalkar follows a jobless graduate who finds success with the help of a powerful woman.

Har Din Diwali is a heartwarming story following a grandson trying to make his dying grandfather's last days special.

Loafer The Hero follows a thief who falls in love with a girl on the run.

Vada Chennai is a gangster drama set in North Chennai set back in time.

