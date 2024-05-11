Top 11 suspense thrillers to watch on OTT today
Nishant
| May 11, 2024
Samay follows an ACP investigating a murder of a businessman which turns out much more than just one murder. On Jio Cinema.
Mindhunter, FBI agents delve into the minds of serial killers in this exploration of criminal profiling, based on true events. On Netflix.
Suspense unfolds aboard a luxury cruise ship in the 1940s, where mysterious deaths lead to family secrets being exposed in High Seas on Netflix.
Bluffmaster! follows the story of a conman who is on the verge of death, decises to help his apprentice. On Prime Video.
Inside Man follows a criminology professor who aids a journalist in solving cold cases, while a vicar gets involved in a crime. On Jio Cinema.
Dark is a German sci-fi mystery delves into time-travel, sinister conspiracies, and the interconnected lives of four families. On Netflix.
Interconnected lives collide in this British mini-series as a detective investigates a missing persons case linked to past secrets, in Stay Close on Viki.
Behind Her Eyes, a secretary's affair with her boss leads to a dangerous love triangle with his mysterious wife, full of deceit and betrayal on Netflix.
Sangharsh follows a police officer who decides to punish a kidnapper who abducts children, on YouTube.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a woman's mundane life takes a dark turn when she witnesses a murder.
The Sinner follows detective Harry Ambrose investigating a harrowing crimes in each season of this police procedural anthology series. On Netflix.
