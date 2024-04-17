Top 11 underrated crime dramas for the right chills, thrills on OTT

Sacred Games is a grim and intricate story about crime and corruption in Mumbai, where a notorious gangster and a troubled police officer get caught up in a fatal game of cat and mouse that lasts for decades.
In the lawless hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, power, politics, and retaliation converge in the suspenseful criminal thriller Mirzapur, which tells a story of betrayal and loyalty.
In the gripping murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, which takes place in rural India, a small-town police officer must sift through a web of lies and secrets.
Asur: This series explores the darkest corners of human psychology as it follows two forensic specialists as they track down a serial killer who was motivated by traditional Indian rites.
Delhi Crime: The show chronicles the relentless attempts of the Delhi Police to capture the offenders, bringing to light the intricacies of justice and law enforcement.
Ittefaq: A gripping whodunit thriller that keeps viewers guessing right up until the very end, centered around a double murder suspect and the tough interrogation that ensues.
Drishyam: A gripping thriller about a regular man's frantic attempts to hide a crime and shield his family by creating a complex web of lies and intrigue.
In the wickedly humorous thriller Andhadhun, a blind pianist falls victim to a web of lies, murder, and surprising turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
The Family guy: This series centers on a middle-class guy who works covertly as an intelligence officer while juggling high-stakes espionage and family relationships.
In the suspenseful mystery film Kahaani, a pregnant lady looks for her husband who has vanished in Kolkata amid a web of lies and surprising turns.
Abhay is a criminal show that centers on an unconventional and resolute police detective who takes on some of the most difficult and graphic cases, exposing the most sinister aspects of human nature.
