Top 11 underrated Korean Dramas on Netflix, Viki and more OTT that you wish you'd have watched sooner

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Doctor John is about a gifted anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain, stands up for his morals and ethics. The series is on Viki and Netflix.

Prison Playbook is a Korean black comedy drama. It follows the story of a baseball player who is delighted upon receiving an invite to join the US team.

However, things take a wrong turn when he is arrested under false charges. Watch it on JioCinema, MX Player or Netflix.

Move to Heaven on Netflix is about trauma cleaners who clear out the possessions of dead people. Each episode has a heartwarming story.

My Liberation Notes is a soothing and healing drama about three siblings who are exhausted from their daily lives. Check it out on Netflix.

All That We Loved is a love triangle between two 18-year-old best friends and a transfer student. The BFFs share cellular memory. Watch this Korean drama on Viki.

Just Between Lovers also known as Rain or Shine is on Netflix. Three young people who lost their loved ones in a tragedy try to overcome the same when the reconstruction begins.

Chicago Typewriter can be watched on WeTV and HiTV. It follows the story of two resistance fighters who get reincarnated as a writer and a fan.

It is funny, romantic and laced with fantasy. The series stars Yoo Ah-In, Go Kyung-Po, and Im Soo-Jung to name a few.

Welcome to Waikiki is about three clueless men who open a guest house without knowing how to handle it. Watch it on Viki or Netflix.

Navillera follows the story of a 70-year-old man and a 23-year-old boy who lift each other through the harsh realities of life and become ballet dancers. Watch it on Netflix. Song Kang stars in this one.

Go Back Couple is about a couple who are facing marital issues. They get transported back to their teens. Watch it on Viki or ZEE5.

My Strange Hero is about a boy who gets wrongly expelled from school. Upon return, he wants revenge against the perpetrators. However, he meets someone who changes his life.

My Strange Hero stars Yoo Seung-ho and Jo Bo-Ah. Watch this one on Viki. 

