Top 12 animated shows on Disney Plus Hotstar to keep the child within you alive 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

DuckTales follows the story of Uncle Scrooge, Donald and three nephews of Donald and their goofy adventures. 

Gravity Falls follows Dipper and Mabel exploring Gravity Falls in Oregon. It includes paranormal stuff and even mysteries. It's a fun binge.

Handy Manny is a series about the Handyman of Sheetrock Hills and his very much alive tools. 

Handy Manny has so many life lessons to learn in each episode. 

If you are a fan of pirates, this kid's pirate show is super fun. Watch the many adventures of Jake, Izzy, Cubby and Skully as they beat Captin Hook and other troublemakers.

If you loved Lilo and Stitch movies, the series on Disney Plus Hotstar is a treat for all fans.

There's a Disney original detective animation series set in India, Mira who juggles between her princess duties and her penchant for mysteries.

Watching Mira solve all the mysteries set in India is a wholesome treat for all. 

Phineas and Ferb is one of the most popular TV series of all time. 

It follows the adventures of three siblings, Candace, Phineas and Ferb. The latter two are young scientists while their sister wants to bust them. 

Quack Pack is centered around Donald and Huey, Dewey and Louie but in their younger era. 

Sofia the First is probably the coolest and bravest Disney princess. Her adventures are super fun. 

Winnie and his friends teach us all some important life lessons in the goofiest manners. 

Last but not least, watch the Ultimate Spiderman series. It will leave you asking for more. 

