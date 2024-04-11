Top 12 Malayalam movies on OTT that are ahead of their time and a must-watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Drishyam is a suspenseful thriller that questions accepted ideas about morality and justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights is a slice-of-life drama that deftly and authentically examines intricate family dynamics and cultural conventions.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a charming story of self-discovery and atonement set against the backdrop of a small village.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a gripping drama that explores issues of power, masculinity, and ego conflicts.

Bangalore Days offers a novel perspective on aspirations, love, and friendship against the backdrop of Bangalore.

Mumbai Police is a crime thriller whose unexpected turns and twists keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Uyare: An inspiring tale of strength and resiliency that sheds light on the challenges faced by an acid assault victim.

Take Off is an intense thriller that centers on the experiences of Indian nurses who were stranded in Iraq during a war, and is based on true events.

Charlie is a delightful story about adventure and love that honors the free spirit and delves into the enchantment of chance meetings.

Koode is a heartfelt drama that delicately and nuanced tackles topics of love, grief, and redemption.

Premam is a love drama about a coming-of-age that, via its character arcs and storytelling, redefines the genre.

Ee.Ma.Yau is a gloomy comedy-drama that satirically examines human nature, mortality, and life.

