Top 12 Malayalam movies on OTT that are ahead of their time and a must-watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
Drishyam is a suspenseful thriller that questions accepted ideas about morality and justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights is a slice-of-life drama that deftly and authentically examines intricate family dynamics and cultural conventions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a charming story of self-discovery and atonement set against the backdrop of a small village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a gripping drama that explores issues of power, masculinity, and ego conflicts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bangalore Days offers a novel perspective on aspirations, love, and friendship against the backdrop of Bangalore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Police is a crime thriller whose unexpected turns and twists keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uyare: An inspiring tale of strength and resiliency that sheds light on the challenges faced by an acid assault victim.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Take Off is an intense thriller that centers on the experiences of Indian nurses who were stranded in Iraq during a war, and is based on true events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Charlie is a delightful story about adventure and love that honors the free spirit and delves into the enchantment of chance meetings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Koode is a heartfelt drama that delicately and nuanced tackles topics of love, grief, and redemption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premam is a love drama about a coming-of-age that, via its character arcs and storytelling, redefines the genre.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ee.Ma.Yau is a gloomy comedy-drama that satirically examines human nature, mortality, and life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Korean skincare tips for oily skin in summer
Find Out More