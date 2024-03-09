Top 12 Tollywood movies on OTT to suit every mood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Arjun Reddy is a passionate love story exploring a relationship's ups and downs.
Geetha Govindam is a light-hearted rom-com with endearing characters and witty dialogue.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a hilarious family entertainer with a blend of comedy, drama, and action.
F2: Fun and Frustration, a rib-tickling comedy about the trials and tribulations of marriage.
If you’re looking for some action then Baahubali will be your best bet with, stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and a gripping storyline.
Rangasthalam is another action drama set in a rural state featuring powerful performances and intense action sequences.
Goodachari chases thrills with its suspenseful plot twists and gripping action sequences.
Evaru is a suspense thriller with a gripping narrative and unexpected twists.
Maharshi is a compelling drama that explores themes of friendship, success, and social responsibility.
Jersey is a heartwarming sports drama about redemption, perseverance, and the power of dreams.
Awe! is a unique horror-thriller with a mix of psychological elements, suspense, and unexpected twists.
Rudhramadevi is a historical epic that depicts the life of Rudrama Devi, one of the prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty.
