Top 12 Turkish Dramas on Netflix recommended by Google
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
The Gift is a Turkish TV series based on a novel called Dünyanın Uyanışı. It stars Beren Sa
As The Crow Flies is a Turkish show starring Birce Akalay, Miray Daner, and Ibrahim Celikkol.
It talks about the difference between rich and poor and how it affects both the class.
The Protector is based on Karakalem ve Bir Delikanlının Tuhaf Hikayesi. The series has 4 seasons and 32 episodes.
46 Yok Olan follows the story of a genetics professor who wants to revive his sister who has been in a coma for years. His discovery changes his life.
Love Me Instead is a film about a prisoner who wants to reconnect with his daughter and make amends but a harsh reality check awaits him.
Black Money Love is about a cop's girlfriend who is found dead with a business tycoon. His daughter and the cop get embroiled in an intense crime romance saga.
The Tailor is about a famous tailor who starts sewing a wedding dress for his BFF's fiance. All three of them have a secret which will change their lives forever.
Ethos follows the story of unique characters from Istanbul who come together by some force of will.
Do No Disturb follows the story of a waiter who takes up a job at a mysterious hotel.
Have You Ever Seen Firefly is based on a play by Yılmaz Erdoğan who also stars in the movie with Ecem Erkek and Engin Alka.
Heartsong is about a nomadic musician who falls in love with a bride at a wedding. Things take a quick turn as he has to save her life from her family.
Immortals is set in the 1800s. Watch this one for the time travel thing.
