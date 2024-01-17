Top 13 Indian web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT with more than 8 IMDb rating 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi is topping the list. It is rated 9.3 on IMDb. Scam 1992 is on SonyLiv. 

Aspirants is at number 2 with an IMDB rating of 9.2. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Naveen Kasturia starrer TVF Pitchers has a rating of 9.1. It is at number 3. Check it out on TVFPlay. 

Kota Factory is at number 4 with a rating of 9. It is on Netflix. 

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat is rated 8.9 and is placed at number 5. Panchayat is on Amazon Prime Video.  

Season 3 is much awaited. Let's see if new seasons boost the rating of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav starrer.   

At number 6 is Flames. It stars Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala. Flames has a rating of 8.9 too. Flames is on Amazon Prime.

Emmy-nominated Rocket Boys has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb. It's at number 7. Rocket Boys is on SonyLiv. 

At number 8 is Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man with a rating of 8.7. The Family Man is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Kay Kay Menon's Special OPS is at number 9 with a rating of 9. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Bandish on Amazon Prime Video grabs the 10th spot with a rating of 8.6. 

Permanent Roommates is placed 11th on the list. Rated 8.6, it is available to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Mirzapur is at number 12. The Amazon Prime Video is rated 8.5 on IMDb. 

Asur has a rating of 8.5. It is placed 13th. Watch it on JioCinema. 

