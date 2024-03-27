Top 15 short Turkish Dramas to watch on OTT, YouTube that are easy to finish
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
Innocent, originally titled Masum has only 8 episodes. Watch it on Netflix.
Ogretmen or The Teacher is of just 9 episodes. Watch it on YouTube.
Carpisma or Crash is on YouTube. It has 24 episodes which is still less than most Turkish TV shows.
Life of Secrets, originally titled Hayat Sirlari is of 11 episodes. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Zemheri or Love Storm has 10 episodes. It is on YouTube.
Baht Oyunu aka Twist of Fate is of just 17 episodes. Check it out on YouTube.
Until Death aka Olene Kadar or Eternal has 13 episodes. It is on YouTube.
Bas Belasi also known as Troublemaker is on YouTube. It has about 13 episodes.
Tale of a Distant Town or Uzak Sehrin Masali is a mini-series of just 5 episodes. It is available on YouTube.
The Secret of Us, originally titled Ikimizin Sirri consists of 10 episodes. It is also known as Our Secret.
Seref Sözü or Promise of Honor Seref Sözü has only 4 episodes. Watch them on YouTube.
Aziz or The Saint has 28 episodes. It is on YouTube.
Dear Past or Sevgili Geçmiş can be watched on YouTube for free. It has only 8 episodes.
The Guest originally known as Misafir has 15 episodes on YouTube.
Ateşböceği also known as Firefly is also on YouTube. It has 17 episodes.
