Top 5 critically acclaimed Indian movies that are in English to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Delhi Belly on Netflix is about three strugglers who become the target of a powerful gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Margarita with a Straw is about an Indian woman with cerebral palsy. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Death In The Gunj is directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. You can watch it on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Namesake stars late Irrfan Khan and Tabu in main roles. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finding Fanny on Disney Plus Hotstar stars Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Namesake is about immigrant Bengali parents who try to adjust to life in America.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Malayalam romantic films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More