Top 5 Hindi web series inspired by famous Korean dramas

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Duranga, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, is an Indian remake of the Korean drama Flower of Evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It follows a detective who uncovers her husband's dark and mysterious past linked to serial killings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspired by the Korean series Signal, Gyaarah Gyaarah is a procedural drama produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The web series revolves around solving interconnected mysteries across different timelines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Legal Affair, starring Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh, is adapted from the K-Drama Suspicious Partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It explores the complex relationship between a lawyer and his associate, blending romance with legal drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is based on the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The web series captures the ups and downs of college life and romance through the characters Nandini and Manik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adapted from The Heirs, Kahani Hamari features Karan Wahi and Rhea Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show delves into the lives of young heirs navigating love, friendship, and societal expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 break up films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to help you move on

 

 Find Out More