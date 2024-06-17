Top 5 Hindi web series inspired by famous Korean dramas
Duranga, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, is an Indian remake of the Korean drama Flower of Evil.
It follows a detective who uncovers her husband's dark and mysterious past linked to serial killings.
Inspired by the Korean series Signal, Gyaarah Gyaarah is a procedural drama produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar.
The web series revolves around solving interconnected mysteries across different timelines.
A Legal Affair, starring Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh, is adapted from the K-Drama Suspicious Partner.
It explores the complex relationship between a lawyer and his associate, blending romance with legal drama.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is based on the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers.
The web series captures the ups and downs of college life and romance through the characters Nandini and Manik.
Adapted from The Heirs, Kahani Hamari features Karan Wahi and Rhea Sharma.
The show delves into the lives of young heirs navigating love, friendship, and societal expectations.
