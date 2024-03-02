Top 5 Korean dramas about bromance on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
"Goblin": This paranormal love story highlights the bond between the goblin and his pal the grim reaper.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their encounters in the shared home result in touching and humorous moments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Business Proposal": TaeMoo, the CEO, and SungHoon, his secretary, make up the hip bromance duo in this drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are totally dependent on one another; TaeMoo does SungHoon's housework while SungHoon gives him reality checks and keeps him grounded.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The turbulent and interesting bromance between half-brothers Lee Rang and Lee Yeon is explored in the drama "Tale of the Nine-Tailed."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As they go on excursions together, their relationship doesn't weaken.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Descendants of the Sun": In this drama, Song Joong-ki as the special forces captain and Jin Goo as the master sergeant live, die, and have double dates together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The central theme of "The King: Eternal Monarch" is the bond between King Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) and Jo Yeong, his royal bodyguard (Woo Do-hwan).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highly anticipated upcoming movies and web series on Netflix
Find Out More