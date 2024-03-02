Top 5 Korean dramas about bromance on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

"Goblin": This paranormal love story highlights the bond between the goblin and his pal the grim reaper.

Their encounters in the shared home result in touching and humorous moments.

"Business Proposal": TaeMoo, the CEO, and SungHoon, his secretary, make up the hip bromance duo in this drama.

They are totally dependent on one another; TaeMoo does SungHoon's housework while SungHoon gives him reality checks and keeps him grounded.

The turbulent and interesting bromance between half-brothers Lee Rang and Lee Yeon is explored in the drama "Tale of the Nine-Tailed."

As they go on excursions together, their relationship doesn't weaken.

"Descendants of the Sun": In this drama, Song Joong-ki as the special forces captain and Jin Goo as the master sergeant live, die, and have double dates together.

The central theme of "The King: Eternal Monarch" is the bond between King Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) and Jo Yeong, his royal bodyguard (Woo Do-hwan).

