Top 5 lesser-known South Indian documentary movies on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| May 08, 2024
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true-crime documentary dives into a high-profile poisoning case in Kerala.
The case investigates the six shocking deaths from the same family and the women in the centre of it all, on Netflix.
The Hunt for Veerappan is a gripping documentary chronicles the pursuit of the notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan.
The documentary delves into the rise and and fall of Veerappan, on Netflix.
The Elephant Whisperers is a short documentary about a South Indian couple who devote their life to a baby elephant.
It became one of the few Indian films that won an Oscar, also on Netflix.
Dreaming of Words traces the life of Njattyela Sreedharan, who compiled together a dictionary in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language.
This 1-hour documentary on YouTube explores the linguistic and cultural diversity in India.
Against the Tide is a Sundance-winning documentary by Sarvnik Kaur portraying the struggles of Mumbai's lower-caste fisherfolk community.
The film offers a poignant exploration of the Kolis' plight, serving as a study of marginalized communities in India.
