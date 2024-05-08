Top 5 lesser-known South Indian documentary movies on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true-crime documentary dives into a high-profile poisoning case in Kerala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The case investigates the six shocking deaths from the same family and the women in the centre of it all, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hunt for Veerappan is a gripping documentary chronicles the pursuit of the notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The documentary delves into the rise and and fall of Veerappan, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Elephant Whisperers is a short documentary about a South Indian couple who devote their life to a baby elephant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It became one of the few Indian films that won an Oscar, also on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dreaming of Words traces the life of Njattyela Sreedharan, who compiled together a dictionary in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This 1-hour documentary on YouTube explores the linguistic and cultural diversity in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Against the Tide is a Sundance-winning documentary by Sarvnik Kaur portraying the struggles of Mumbai's lower-caste fisherfolk community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film offers a poignant exploration of the Kolis' plight, serving as a study of marginalized communities in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 TV shows on Netflix in India that are becoming favourites on OTT

 

 Find Out More