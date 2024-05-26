Top 5 most expensive webseries on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2024

Over time, the OTT platforms have managed to establish a presence among the public.

Directors and producers are likewise not holding back on spending money because of its popularity.

Made in Heaven has a 100 crore rupee budget. The plot revolves around two Delhi-based wedding coordinators.

The Family Man's two seasons are on Amazon Prime. It has costed roughly 60 crore rupees to make.

Sacred Games is expected to cost roughly 100 crores to produce. There are two seasons altogether.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director, just released the online series Heeramandi. It has a 200 crore rupee budget.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was produced for around Rs 200 crore by the creators. Each episode will set you back Rs 21 crore.

Have you seen all of them? Which one was your favourite out of this slot?

