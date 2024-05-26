Top 5 most expensive webseries on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 26, 2024
Over time, the OTT platforms have managed to establish a presence among the public.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Directors and producers are likewise not holding back on spending money because of its popularity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Made in Heaven has a 100 crore rupee budget. The plot revolves around two Delhi-based wedding coordinators.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man's two seasons are on Amazon Prime. It has costed roughly 60 crore rupees to make.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is expected to cost roughly 100 crores to produce. There are two seasons altogether.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director, just released the online series Heeramandi. It has a 200 crore rupee budget.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was produced for around Rs 200 crore by the creators. Each episode will set you back Rs 21 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Have you seen all of them? Which one was your favourite out of this slot?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hindi films on OTT that could be a good conversation starter
Find Out More