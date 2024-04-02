Top 5 most-viewed Hindi web series and TV shows this week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
The Great Indian Kapil Show sees Kapil Sharma make a comeback with his signature cast in this comedy talk show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Making the comeback only last weekend, it has also become the most-viewed web series or movie with 6 million views
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shark Tank India continues to thrive with the third season of the show just with a different set of judges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The show is at the second spot with 4.6 million views.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan’s newly released movie Ae Watan Mere Watan continues to perform on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The patriotic show is at the third spot and has 4.2 million views.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hotstar’s newly released special web series, Lootere follows passengers of a ship who get taken hostage by pirates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With new episodes every thursday, the show garners 4 million views.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Courtroom drama Patna Shukla is a courtroom drama starring Raveena Tandon in the key role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie rounds up the list ending at the fifth spot and finishing at 2.7 million views.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best war-based web series to stream on OTT platforms
Find Out More