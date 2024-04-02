Top 5 most-viewed Hindi web series and TV shows this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show sees Kapil Sharma make a comeback with his signature cast in this comedy talk show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making the comeback only last weekend, it has also become the most-viewed web series or movie with 6 million views

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shark Tank India continues to thrive with the third season of the show just with a different set of judges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show is at the second spot with 4.6 million views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan’s newly released movie Ae Watan Mere Watan continues to perform on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The patriotic show is at the third spot and has 4.2 million views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotstar’s newly released special web series, Lootere follows passengers of a ship who get taken hostage by pirates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With new episodes every thursday, the show garners 4 million views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Courtroom drama Patna Shukla is a courtroom drama starring Raveena Tandon in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie rounds up the list ending at the fifth spot and finishing at 2.7 million views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best war-based web series to stream on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More