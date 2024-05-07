Top 5 most watched films/web series on OTT in India this week
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Heeramandi: It recounts the lives of courtesans in Lahore's Heera Mandi against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On Netflix, fans are raving about it and binge-watching it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety talk program hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma that features humorous antics, celebrity guests, and his characteristic supporting ensemble.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the show, every actor can be seen in a new avatar..
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranneeti: A compelling story about a RAW agent's revenge on Pakistan following the Pulwama attacks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's a compelling and entertaining viewing. Don't miss this on OTT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the spy thriller Adrishyam, two undercover agents track and eliminate terrorist threats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dosti Dilemma: When Asmara is transferred to live with her grandparents, she picks up life lessons and realizes the value of family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Korean hair care measures to keep your hair healthy
Find Out More