Top 5 most watched films/webseries of the week on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024

Panchayat S3: The show tells the tale of a recent engineering graduate who finds work in a far-off village as a Panchayat secretary.

It is anticipated that the audience will see additional growth of the cherished characters and their connections, offering moments of tenderness and laughter.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is still a well-liked option for lighthearted entertainment because of its humorous sketches, celebrity interviews, and Kapil Sharma's flawless comic timing.

Bollywood actors and other celebrities frequently appear on the show, bringing a glamorous touch and holding the audience's attention with amusing dialogue.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood: This series explores the political intrigue and backstories of the Mahishmati empire, expanding the Baahubali universe.

Illegal S3: The program keeps exploring intricate legal disputes and moral conundrums, emphasizing high-stakes litigation and dramatic courtroom scenes.

The season promises to keep fans interested with its complex storyline twists and character journeys, thanks to a talented ensemble that gives captivating performances.

Jamnapaar: The show delves into the lives and hardships of individuals residing on the other side of the Yamuna River, emphasizing their distinct social and cultural dynamics.

