Top 5 most watched Hindi web shows of February in India
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
A panel of seasoned investors is the audience to whom prospective entrepreneurs can present their business ideas on Shark Tank India 3.
As viewers take in the discussions, calculated choices, and inspiring tales of achievement, they acquire insightful knowledge about the realm of investing .
Dance + Pro celebrates a variety of dance traditions and styles while showcasing exceptional talent from throughout India.
With dancers vying to impress the judges and take home prized championships, the show takes the battle to a professional level.
In Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani, the intricacies of relationships and disputes that emerge within the Raisinghani family are explored, delving into the dynamics of a family feud.
The Raisinghani family is fighting for dominance and control throughout the play, which also incorporates elements of courtroom processes.
Love Storiyaan showcases an assortment of poignant and varied love tales, with every installment delving into distinct subjects.
The story of Jab Mila Tu centers on the journey of two people from disparate backgrounds who go on to have a number of endearing and funny interactions.
