Top 5 most watched web shows and films in India this week on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
In the legal drama series Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani, persons or families bearing the Raisinghani surname go to war with one another.
Navigating through court proceedings and personal challenges, it may address themes of justice, rivalry, and family dynamics.
In the third season of Shark Tank India, prospective business owners present their concepts to a group of investors in a reality TV show.
On the Indian digital platform Hotstar, Lootere is accessible for streaming.
The plot, characters, and performances of this thriller, action-adventure, or drama are captivating.
Tanvi Shukla, a homemaker and part-time lawyer from Patna, Bihar, is the subject of the 2024 Indian film Patna Shukla.
The Great Indian Kapil Show is a well-known comedic talk show with celebrity guests, funny sketches, and audience participation, hosted by Kapil Sharma.
It is well-known for its entertaining and humorous antics, and audiences adore it for its carefree appeal.
