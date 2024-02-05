Top 5 movies that are yet to release on OTT
Feb 05, 2024
Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh is a fictional movie which delves into the possibility of Mahatama Gandhi surviving the attack on him.
The movie was released on Republic Day of 2023 and still isn’t out on any OTT platforms yet.
Bhumi Pedneker and Arjun Kapoor's Ladykiller failed to impress and almost went unnoticed.
Releasing on the 3rd of November, the movie made a mere 70 thousand at the Box Office with no signs of an OTT release either just yet.
Ganpath featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan was set in a dystopian world but the concept didn’t work out and the movie failed.
As of right now, it looks like no streaming platform has the movie under their radar as its platform less since its release on 20th October 2023.
The Kerala Story had several rumors of its OTT release over time but hasn’t been released on any platform yet mainly due to being highly controversial.
Releasing on 5 May 2023, the movie was made on a small budget but broke big records at Box Office making more than 300 crores.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com movie which was released on 2nd June, 2023.
There are rumors regarding the movie's release on JioCinema but nothing is confirmed just yet.
