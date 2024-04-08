Top 5 thrillers on Netflix to watch under 90 minutes

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

These thrillers will give you goosebumps as they are filled with suspense and twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Guilty: A Time-Based Competition - In this gripping thriller, a policeman must act quickly to save a woman who has been abducted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He makes it through a string of heated phone conversations while battling his own personal issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shush: Silence can be Deadly - In this suspenseful horror-thriller, a masked intruder forces a deaf writer to choose between her life and death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gerald's Game: Trapped in a Nightmare is a psychological horror film that centers on a lady who, following her husband's unexpected death, finds herself tied to a bed in a lonely cabin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This prompted her to face her worst fears and engage in a terrifying struggle for survival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cam: Identity Crisis in the Digital Age: This modern thriller explores the scary realm of virtual personas and the perils of leading two separate lives on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green Room: Punk Rock Terror - A punk band finds themselves confined and battling for their life after witnessing a murder at a skinhead, neo-Nazi club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 English films to binge watch for a comedy marathon

 

 Find Out More