Top 5 thrillers on Netflix to watch under 90 minutes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
These thrillers will give you goosebumps as they are filled with suspense and twists.
The Guilty: A Time-Based Competition - In this gripping thriller, a policeman must act quickly to save a woman who has been abducted.
He makes it through a string of heated phone conversations while battling his own personal issues.
Shush: Silence can be Deadly - In this suspenseful horror-thriller, a masked intruder forces a deaf writer to choose between her life and death.
Gerald's Game: Trapped in a Nightmare is a psychological horror film that centers on a lady who, following her husband's unexpected death, finds herself tied to a bed in a lonely cabin.
This prompted her to face her worst fears and engage in a terrifying struggle for survival.
Cam: Identity Crisis in the Digital Age: This modern thriller explores the scary realm of virtual personas and the perils of leading two separate lives on social media.
Green Room: Punk Rock Terror - A punk band finds themselves confined and battling for their life after witnessing a murder at a skinhead, neo-Nazi club.
