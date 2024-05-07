Top 5 true-crime Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and Viki
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Taxi Driver Season 1 draws parallels with real-life serial killer Yoo Young-chul, featuring a similar modus operandi.
Yoo Young-chul terrorized South Korea in the early 2000s, targeting elderly rich couples and sex workers, similar to the character in Taxi Driver on Netflix.
Tunnel is inspired by the Hwaseong serial murders, where detective Park Gwang-ho time-travels to solve a similar case. On Viki.
Lee Chun-jae, responsible for the Hwaseong murders, inspired the storyline of Beyond Evil, where detectives investigate similar killings. On Netflix.
Gap-dong also draws inspiration from the Hwaseong murders, depicting two timelines and a detective's quest to solve the case. On Apple TV.
In Gap-dong, the protagonist's father, falsely accused of being Gap-dong, dies by suicide, motivating his son to become a detective.
Beyond Evil explores themes of loyalty and innocence while investigating murders reminiscent of the Hwaseong killings.
Through The Darkness on Netflix is based on the life of a police officer, showcasing the dilemmas faced by the law enforcement.
The show is based on the life of South Korea's first profiler Kwon Il Yong, investigating various true crime cases like homicide investigations, etc.
