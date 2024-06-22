Top 5 Turkish dramas to watch on YouTube for free
Nishant
| Jun 22, 2024
No. 309 revolves around a young man forced to go on a blind date due to his mother.
It is a 2 season long romance drama released in 2016-17.
Aşk Laftan Anlamaz revolves around two individuals who fall in love with each other while being from different backgrounds.
The Turkish drama is a rom-com series starring Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz.
Kazara Ask is the story of two young people who get forced to marry after an accidental encounter.
It is yet another romance drama series with a rating of 5.2.
Love is in the Air is the story of two star-crossed lovers who fall for each other.
The Turkish drama features Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin.
Love Trap is the story of a young girl who gets forced to marry a womanizer.
It is a 2019-20 web series with an IMDb rating of 6.7.
Thanks For Reading!
