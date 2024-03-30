Top 5 upcoming Korean Dramas to look forward to in April 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Parasyte: The Grey is the Korean drama adaptation of the acclaimed manga that explores a world invaded by parasites.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series follows a woman fighting to survive after being partially taken over by one, releasing on Netflix on April 5th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lovely Runner is a Korean romance drama following a woman who travels back in time to save a depressed celebrity from his tragic fate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series is set to offer a fresh take on the time-travel genre, releasing on April 8th on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blood Free is a sci-fi K-drama set in a future where animal meat is scarce, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on Apr. 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie follows a CEO's ambition to dominate the market for cultured meat with the help of a soldier-turned-bodyguard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chief Detective 1958 is a remake of a classic Korean soap opera serving as a prequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The K-drama will focus on Chief Inspector Park's early career, releasing on April 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodbye Earth on Netflix depicts the world's reaction to an impending asteroid strike, releasing on April 26th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series follows the lives of a couple, a Catholic priest, and an army commander as they confront the end of the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Mirzapur 3, Top 9 highly violent action web series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More