Top 5 upcoming Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Garudan is an action thriller directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Vetrimaaran.

The movie is rated 7.3 on IMDb and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Malayalee from India features Nivin Pauly as a right-wing hothead sent abroad who forms an unexpected friendship with his Pakistani boss.

The comedy-drama has a rating of 5.9 and is available on SonyLiv to stream.

Turbo is an action-comedy starring Mammootty, directed by Vysakh, offering high-octane entertainment and a star-studded cast.

The movie is rated 6.5, it will also stream on SonyLiv this week.

Mandakini follows newlyweds Aromal and Ambili, exploring relationships through humor and shocking secrets.

The movie stars Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar and is rated 7.4 and is available on ManoramaMax.

Thalavan directed by Jis Joy, focusing on power struggles and deeper themes within a local police station.

It is a police procedural with Biju Menon and Asif Ali, with IMDb Rating of 7.4 and available on SonyLiv.

