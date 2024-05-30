Top 5 upcoming Malayalam movies releasing on Prime Video and other OTT

Varshangalkku Shesham follows the life journeys of friends Venu and Murali, focusing on their passions for theater and music over four decades in Madras.

It premieres on an OTT platform on June 7, 2024, with a cast including Nivin Pauly and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is a Malayalam survival thriller of a migrant worker from India hoarding goats in the middle of a desert.

After several delays in its OTT release, the movie could finally be released online in the upcoming month.

Malayalee from India is a political satire about Gopi's transformation after working abroad received mixed-to-negative reviews.

The film ends with Gopi, inspired by his experiences, becoming a better person which should be released soon on OTT.

Nadikar featuring Tovino Thomas, is a comedy-drama that centers on a superstar dealing with challenges, released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

The film received mixed-to-negative reviews but was praised for its lead performances, music, and production quality.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a comedy-drama by Vipin Das, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph following Vinu's complicated love life and relationships.

Released on May 16, 2024, it was a box office hit and will soon be available on OTT.

